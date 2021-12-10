US: Rittenhouse 'would Like To Sit Down' With Biden, Tell 'facts' Of Kenosha Shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murder in Kenosha shootings during unrest in Wisconsin, wants to hash things out with US President Joe Biden. Biden, when he was Democratic presidential candidate, had called Rittenhouse ‘white supremacist’ on a national stage. In an interview posted on Wednesday, the host of ‘Matter-of-factly’, Glenn Beck had asked the 18-year-old if Biden ever called Rittenhouse to apologise.

In response, Rittenhouse said, “He hasn't, and I would like to sit down with the president and have a conversation with him and tell him the facts of what happened,' Rittenhouse told Beck, adding “Um, I don't expect that to happen, but it would be right for him to do it.”

Rittenhouse shot two men and wounded another during confrontations amid anti-police demonstrations that took place in Kenosha in August 2020. He was acquitted after he testified in court that he acted in self-defence. On 20 November, this year, Rittenhouse was declared not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide among other charges and is now considered a free man.

When did Biden criticise Rittenhouse?

However, just two months before Biden was elected as the US President in the November elections, he criticised the former US President Donald Trump for refusing to condemn people who were opposing the Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots as ‘white supremacists.’ The presidential candidate had included an image of Rittenhouse, who was 17-year-old at the time of the shooting. Biden had written, “There's no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.”

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

It is worth mentioning that Biden delicately weighed in on the verdict that declared the 18-year-old innocent. The jury determined that Rittenhouse did not act with “utter disregard for human life” when he killed two protesters. Even though US President noted that the verdict “will leave many Americans feeling angry”, he did not choose to walk back on his ‘white supremacists’ tweet.

Following Rittenhouse’s acquittal, Biden said, “While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken…I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy.”

Additionally, Rittenhouse has also categorically denied the claims that race played any role in his actions on 25 August. He said at Fox News in a televised interview, “I'm not a racist person, I support the BLM movement and peacefully demonstrating.”

(IMAGE: Twitter/AP)