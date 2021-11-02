US: Robert Durst Indicted For Murder Of Wife Kathie After 39 Years

On Monday, November 1, an imprisoned real estate heir, Robert Durst was charged with another murder case, this time of his wife, Kathie, who went missing in 1982. US Westchester County Grand Jury indicted Durst on one count of second-degree murder on Monday, following a criminal complaint filed last month accusing Durst of killing his wife in South Salem, New York, in January 1982.

Kathie vanished without a trace on January 31, 1982. Her corpse was never discovered, despite decades of conjecture. The real estate heir admits to a physical confrontation with his wife the night she disappeared in a 2015 documentary titled "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," but has always denied any role in her death. However, at the end of the series, Durst is heard saying, unaware that he is still being filmed, "What the hell did I do? ... Killed them all, of course."

Announcing the murder charges, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said in a statement, “when Kathleen Durst disappeared on Jan. 31, 1982, her family and friends were left with pain, anguish and questions that have contributed to their unfaltering pursuit of justice for the last 39 years.” The District Attorney's Office reopened its investigation into Robert Durst just ten months ago, when she assumed office, established the Cold Case Bureau, and committed the resources and expertise that she believed this case needed. She praised the amazing efforts of Assistant District Attorneys, District Attorney's Criminal Investigators, and the New York State Police in bringing justice to Kathie Durst, her family.

Kathie was declared legally dead in 2017

Kathie Durst was 29 years old and in her final months of medical school when she went missing. Her body was never discovered. She and her husband, Robert Durst, 38, had been married for nearly 9 years and were living in South Salem, a neighbourhood in Lewisboro, New York. Robert Durst divorced her in 1990, alleging abandonment as the reason. In 2017, she was declared legally dead at the request of her family. Durst was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last month for the murder of his acquaintance Susan Berman in 2000 because he was afraid she was about to tell authorities what she knew about Kathie's death. Based on his admission in the programme, he was arrested for the murder.

He was also acquitted in 2003 of the death and dismemberment of his neighbour, Morris Black, in Galveston, Texas, in 2001, despite admitting to shooting Black in the face during a scuffle and then dismembering and discarding his body in Galveston Bay. Durst, on the other hand, pleaded guilty to bail-jumping and tampering with evidence and served one year of a five-year sentence before being pardoned with specific conditions. However, he was quickly imprisoned for another year for violating those conditions. Investigators have also looked into possible connections between Durst and a number of other missing women from 1971 through 1997. Durst, 78, is the eldest son and heir of real estate magnate Seymour Durst of New York. He is reported to have worth $65 million.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP