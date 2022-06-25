US: Roe V. Wade Repeal Addressed At Daytime Emmys; ‘Community Will Use Its Voice’

After the US Supreme Court passed a decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade precedent that ended the federal protection of abortion rights, women used the Daytime Emmy Awards organised on Friday in Pasadena, California, as the platform to speak in favour of women’s rights. Ahead of the live telecast of the forty-ninth annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony, National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) CEO Adam Sharp appeared on the stage and instead of a discourse on the logistics that usually has a 30-second limit, Sharp reminded the audience: “Tonight is not a normal night.”

He then spoke about the Supreme Court draft opinion that overturned the legal protection of abortion services, a move now ricocheting among the women worldwide.

“There is a lot to say tonight. It’s a tough news day,” said Sharp, adding, “We have no doubt that the daytime community will use its collective voice to tackle these issues at all, just as it has been at the forefront of so many societal debates over the last few decades. Daytime has always been first.”

'I chose this dress. My choice!': Pro-Choice messages flashed at Daytime Emmy's

The award show hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner also sarcastically touched on the subject, using the platform to oppose the ban on abortions and having a pro-choice stance.“I love your dress,” Frazier joked. “You know what, Kevin? I chose this dress. My choice!” Turner stated, receiving extensive applause. Nancy Lee Grahn, who was nominated for her supporting role in the ABC drama, General Hospital, had pro-choice phrases such as “reproductive freedom” stamped on her chest. She was also carrying a bag with text emblazoned that read: “bans off our bodies.”

Tamron Corridor addressed the press and said that the Roe v. Wade overturn reminded her that “that is about not taking something as a right.”

“Three years in the past, we discovered to not take our well-being as a right, or time spent with one another,” Tamron Corridor told reporters at the show. “And it is a reminder that we will take our votes as a right,” she asserted. “[Age] 18 is a milestone; however, it’s a cornerstone [because of the ability to vote]. It is a reminder of that dialogue about voting rights. All of it’s related. My dad was in the Military for 30 years, so it’s reflective for me. It needs to be a dialogue inside ourselves.”

What does overturning Roe v. Wade mean for women in the US?

In one of the most consequential decisions, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, scrapping the federal constitutional right for women to abortion. This implies that the abortion rights for American women will now be determined by states singularly unless Congress intervenes. The Supreme Court’s decision also puts to question the issue of the women’s reproductive health, and pro-choice women who have been protesting for their rights for over several months.

The new draft opinion cancels the 1973 historic decision that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights to women. It is also the overturning of the 1992 decision — Planned Parenthood v. Casey — that preserved and guarded that right. The ruling to end the abortion rights for women prevalent for over half a century was drafted in February. The new decision now makes it a matter for each individual state in the US to decide whether to restrict or ban abortions in accordance with the ruling state government’s policies.

Just after the draft opinion was published, GOP stronghold states instantly made abortion illegal and nearly 22 US states have anti-abortion laws that will take effect shortly. Thirteen states have "trigger laws" on the books, implying that abortion will be outlawed.