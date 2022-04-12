US Rolls Out Gender-neutral Passports; Citizens Can Now Opt For Gender 'X' On Application

In a landmark development, American citizens applying for a passport can now select the gender "X" option on their applications in addition to the previously available "F" and "M" options. For selecting gender "X", people are not required to match the gender on the documentation like birth certificate, previous passport or state ID. The decision regarding the option of marking "X" as the gender was announced by the US State Department in a statement and it came into effect on April 11.

According to the US State Department's statement, people can select male (M), female (F) or unspecified or another gender identity (X) as the gender while applying for a US passport book and selecting routine service. People will be able to select X as the gender at the beginning of late 2023 if they seek a passport card or choose expedited service. The US State Department further revealed that they hope to complete technological updates on the documents like passport cards, emergency passports, consular reports of birth abroad and passport cards in 2023. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a press statement said, "Starting on April 11, U.S. citizens will be able to select an X as their gender marker on their U.S. passport application, and the option will become available for other forms of documentation next year."

In the video released by the US State Department on Twitter, Rena Bitter, Assistant Secretary of State, Consular Affairs said, "I am pleased to announce that as of today, US citizens can now request an X gender marker on their US passport. No special documentation is required." Rena Bitter stated that she is "very proud" that the Department of State will be the first federal agency to give an option of gender marker on an identity document. She further stressed that the Department of State is "committed to promoting the freedom, dignity and equality of all the people including transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming people around the world." The US State Department had sought feedback from the LGBTQI+ community for the procedure.

