US Rolls Out H-1B Electronic Registration Process, Applications To Be Accepted From April

United States has completed the implementation of the electronic registration process for H-1B for the cap of 2021 on December 6 and the petitions for the after-work visa among IT professionals will be accepted from April 1, 2020. The country's immigration authorities announced that the online registration process will 'dramatically streamline' the process of getting the visa and reduce the paperwork and data exchange while providing cost savings for the petitioners. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

H-1B petitioners applying for the cap, including those eligible for the advanced degree exemption (master’s cap), will register online & pay the associated $10 H-1B registration fee to be entered into the random selection process, if needed. https://t.co/yfkS8Hhjv9 — USCIS (@USCIS) December 6, 2019

Updated visa application process

Under this new process of streamlining, applicants seeking the H-1B visa will first have to electronically register with USCIS in a designated registration period unless the requirement is later suspended. The final rule was announced to make the entire process easy for both the petitioners as well as the federal agency. The USCIS is slated to implement the changes in the registration process for the fiscal year 2021 of the H-1B selection process. After the formal decision, the implementation timeframe along with the initial registration period in the Federal Register will be announced by the agency. The USCIS Acting Director, Ken said that this will make H-1B 'more effective and efficient'.

According to official website, USCIS Deputy Director Mark Koumans said, "By streamlining the H-1B cap selection process with a new electronic registration system, USCIS is creating cost savings and efficiencies for petitioners and the agency, as only those selected will now be required to submit a full petition, The agency completed a successful pilot testing phase, which included sessions with industry representatives, and implementation of the registration system will further the goal of modernizing USCIS from a paper-based to an online-filing agency.”

