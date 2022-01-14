US: Rotating Ice Disk Returns To Presumpscot River In Maine After 2019; See Pics

A rotating ice disk has once again formed in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine in the United States. The dog-walkers and onlookers witnessed the ice formation on Thursday morning and since then, it has been grabbing all the attention of the people. The ice disk made its first appearance in 2019 and captured attention from across the world, according to AP.

After drawing the attention of people for its formation in 2019, the ice disk was partially formed in 2020. This time, however, the ice disk has formed in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook. Westbrook Mayor Michael T Foley has shared pictures of the ice disks formation on Facebook. While sharing the pictures, Michael T Foley mentioned that the ice disk continues to remain frozen solid and cool looking on day 3. Westbrook officials have called on the people to not venture on the ice disk. Take a look at the post:

Formation of ice disk in Presumpscot River

As per the AP report, ice disks form due to current and vortex beneath the ice. It causes the ice sheets to spin and they form circles. In 2019, a 100-yard-wide ice disk appeared in the river for the first time and drew the attention of people across the world. The ice disk was spotted by Rob Mitchell, who owns a nearby office building in 2019 and he immediately informed the city authorities. The formation of ice disks is a natural phenomenon, Earthsky reported. The ice disk is caused by a circular current in water bodies like rivers or streams that lead to the 'whirlpool effect'. As per the EarthSky report, the eddies in water start moving in a circular way and ice crystals in the slower-moving water slowly begin to form a “mat” of ice. The ice disk gets formed in place due to current as it slowly starts to revolve.

