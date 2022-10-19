US Rubs Salt In 'most Dangerous' Pakistan's Wounds; Olive Branch Coated With 'terrorism'

The US State Department Spokesperson has said that Washington DC expects Pakistan to take 'sustained actions' against terrorist groups. This statement by US State Department comes at a time when it is trying to play down US President Joe Biden's statements about Pakistan and its terrorist groups. US President Joe Biden had said that Pakistan is one of the most dangerous countries. "I think it is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," Joe Biden had said.

The US State Department's spokesperson tried to state that US considers its ties with Pakistan important. "The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to its interests. The US values long-standing cooperation with Pakistan, "the spokesperson said, as per a report from International The News. "Our shared interests include the counterterrorism effort. Few countries have suffered from terrorism like Pakistan. The US has a shared interest in combating threats to regional instability and regional security like the TTP. We seek a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism and expect sustained action against all militant and terrorist groups. We look forward to the cooperative efforts to eliminate all regional and global terrorist threats," the State Department spokesperson added.

Democrat Senator attempts to walk back on Biden's comments

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen also attempted to walk back on Joe Biden's statements, claiming that the American president did not intend to sour relations between US and Pakistan. "I don't know what made President Biden say [what he said about Pakistan], but I don't believe this was intended to hurt US-Pakistan relations in any way," the senator said. "The United States does have confidence in Pakistan over the security of its nuclear arsenal," the senator added.

Senator Chris Van Hollen went on to deny claims made by former Pakistani PM Imran Khan Niazi. The former Pakistani PM had claimed that Washington DC planned a regime change operation in Pakistan, which ultimately led to his ouster. "However, I will say the former prime minister of Pakistan [Imran Khan] is mistaken as the US did not play any role in the regime change in the country," the senator said. The former Pakistani PM has ended a taboo in Pakistan's polity by directly calling out Army generals and accusing them of 'selling Pakistan out'. Khan's party has recently won 6 out of 8 seats in Pakistan's by-polls, indicating that he remains popular.