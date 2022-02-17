US: Rudy Giuliani Claims To Have 'evidence' Of Clinton Spying On Trump Post 2016 Elections

The former US President Donald Trump’s ex-attorney Rudy Giuliani has now claimed that he has evidence to prove that former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spied on the Republican leader post the 2016 elections following a filing from Special Counsel John Durham who also backed the same claims. On Friday, according to Daily Mail, Durham levelled a fresh allegation claiming to have new evidence of how Clinton’s election campaign paid money to a tech firm in a bid to ‘infiltrate’ servers which were at Trump Tower and then later at the White House, to pose a Trump-Russia link.

Now, Giuliani said on Newsmax TV, "I can't tell you exactly how, but I know how (Trump) knew about it back then…There's a lot more to come out."

"They may think it's gobbledygook, but it's gobbledygook supported by about 1,000 pieces of evidence, none of which have been revealed yet," he added on Tuesday. Further discussing the evidence, Giuliani stressed, "I happen to have it in my bedroom, or my den, actually. I've had it there for years."

It is to note that according to Durham’s filings, Clinton’s main aim was to smear Trump by linking the former US President with Russia. Moscow, additionally, has been accused of meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections, in which Trump emerged victorious against Clinton. Durham was appointed by then-Attorney General William Barr to serve as the Special Counsel for the United States Department of Justice in October 2020 when Trump was POTUS. Even now, Durham continues to probe a case that is sure to anger Trump's supporters, stated Daily Mail.

All about John Durham’s filing on Trump-Russia links

Giuliani’s remarks came into consideration to the latest filing from special counsel John Durham in his investigations into the Trump-Russia links. The former US attorney in Connecticut, Durham was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to probe the possible misconduct within the United States government as it investigated Russian interference in the 2016 US elections.

Durham has charged three people including Michael Sussmann, a prominent cybersecurity lawyer who represented Hillary Clinton during her presidential campaign in the 2016 elections. In September 2017, Durham, according to reports, met with the FBI to relay the concerns from cybersecurity researchers about a possible digital backchannel between Trump Organisation’s servers and Russia-based Alfa Bank. This claim of the Russia-Trump connection could be tantalising especially when the FBI has been already trying to determine the same link.

Since the FBI investigated and found those concerns unfounded, Durham in 2021 charged Sussmann with lying to the FBI during the 2016 meeting by saying that he did not share the Alfa Bank concerns on behalf of any client, but according to prosecutors, Sussmann was doing so as an attorney for the Clinton campaign. Sussmann’s lawyers, according to the Oregon Live report, have denied Durham’s charges.

(Image: AP)