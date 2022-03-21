US Rules Myanmar Military Committed Genocide Against Rohingya Muslim Minority

Amid the political unrest in Myanmar, the United States has reached a formal determination stating that the military in Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, a US authority and a source familiar with the decision revealed on Sunday. According to NBC News, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to make the announcement on Monday morning at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, where he will talk about Myanmar, upon touring the "Burma's Path to Genocide" exhibition.

Even though no particular action is required by US law if the country proclaims genocide, the designation might boost international pressure on Myanmar's military, which assumed control of the country's government in a coup last year. According to The Guardian, Myanmar has already been hammered with many degrees of US sanctions since the assault against the Rohingya ethnic minority in the nation's western Rakhine state started in 2017.

Since August 2017, over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have escaped Myanmar's Buddhist-majority government to its neighbouring nation, Bangladesh, where they dwell in overcrowded refugee camps. Myanmar's security forces have been accused by the refugees of killings, mass rape, and destruction in order to push them out. However, the military has denied the charges, NBC News reported.

Further, the US had earlier labelled Myanmar's military assault against the Rohingya as "ethnic cleansing" and sanctioned senior generals. For years, politicians, as well as human rights organisations, have pushed for the genocide label.

'The US genocide declaration is a welcome and profoundly meaningful step'

Refugees International, which is an independent humanitarian organisation, asserted in a statement, “The US genocide declaration is a welcome and profoundly meaningful step. It is also a solid sign of commitment to justice for all the people who continue to face abuses by the military junta to this very day,” NBC News reported.

According to a report published last week, the United Nations Human Rights Office noted that the military junta has perpetrated extensive and systematic violations against citizens since the coup on 1 February 2021, which may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said, "The appalling breadth and scale of violations of international law suffered by the people of Myanmar demand a firm, unified, and resolute international response", as per NBC News.

Meanwhile, Myanmar has extended the country's state of emergency for another six months on the first anniversary (February 1, 2022) of the military coup that deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government. The National Defense and Security Council had declared that Myanmar's state of emergency will be extended until July 31, according to Xinhua.

(Image: AP)