US, Russia Strike Deal To Continue Flow Of UN's 'lifesaving' Humanitarian Aid To Syria

US on Friday struck a deal with Russia to ensure the continued flow of humanitarian help to millions of Syrians for the next 12 months. This came as the UN security council extended the cross-border aid operation into Syria from Turkey. Both Washington and Moscow entered into the last-minute talks and unanimously voted for the 15-member Security Council, calling it an important moment.

In a press document released by the United States Mission to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, “millions of Syrians can breathe a sigh of relief tonight, knowing that vital humanitarian aid will continue to flow into Idlib through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing after tomorrow.”

Furthermore, she appreciated the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution on the Syria cross-border humanitarian mechanism, saying, “humanitarian agreement we’ve reached here will literally save lives. Parents can sleep tonight knowing that for the next 12 months their children will be fed.”

UN frontline and NGO volunteers support an important mission of saving lives through the delivery of food, shelter, medicine, and other humanitarian assistance to the Syrians. This year, the agency plans to expand the humanitarian access to help people raavged by the COVID-19 to get the coronavirus vaccine. Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters that the talks may be a turning point, and the mechanism is indeed in line with what Putin and Biden discussed in Geneva, adding that it demonstrates that the two countries can cooperate when there is a need.

Biden, Putin discussed Syria aid as 'key issue' in Geneva

Syria’s humanitarian assistance was a key issue discussed by US President Joe Biden with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as the two leaders met in Geneva last month ahead of the looming UN Security Council deadline. Biden said he discussed with the Russian President about the cross-border aid operation which is described as the “lifeline” for millions of Syrians. The two leaders discussed “the urgent need to preserve and reopen the humanitarian corridors in Syria,” Biden said during a press conference in Geneva. UN Security Council’s humanitarian aid operation was due to expire on Saturday (July 10).

Russia, a supporter of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, had not engaged with Ireland and Norway’s draft proposal that had initially sought aid access from Turkey and Iraq for 12 months. On Thursday Russia proposed a six-month aid mechanism just from the Turkish border. The deal was finalised after the Russian diplomat Vasily Nebenzya and US representative Thomas-Greenfield held negotiations and a compromise resolution was reached.