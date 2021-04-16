US- Russia Ties: Biden, Putin Discuss Possibility Of Physical Meet To Address Issues

Amid fresh spats between US and Russia, President Joe Biden on Thursday stated that US and Russia are discussing the possibility of a meeting to address the issues between both countries. President Biden proposed that the two leaders meet during the summer in Europe. Reportedly officials from both countries are discussing the potential summit.

President Biden described the phone call conversation as "candid and respectful".

"Earlier this week I spoke with President Putin of Russia about the nature of our relationship between our two countries. The conversation was candid and respectful," added President Biden.

Joe Biden continued his speech by mentioning that he strongly urged President Putin to forgo taking any military action against Ukraine. He made sure to inform him that US stands in full support of Ukraine. President Biden had earlier had called up President Putin for his concerns over sudden military deployment in occupied Crimea of Ukraine.

During my conversation with President Putin of Russia earlier this week, I proposed that we meet in person this summer in Europe for a summit to address a range of issues facing both of our countries. Our teams are discussing that possibility right now: US President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/3HsOaGQwCU — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

US sanctions on Russia

President Biden's statements come as US imposed sanctions on 16 entities and 16 individuals for their alleged involvement and manipulation in US Presidential elections that happened in 2020. The US also expelled 10 diplomats accused of spying. President Biden in his conversation with Russia's Putin remarked that US could have taken more actions however they chose to remain proportionate.

US has also blamed Russia for cyberattacks that targeted several US companies. On the other hand, Russia maintains that it is not involved in any such activity.



US-Russia tensions

The White House, in a statement, mentioned that US has made it clear to Russia that it will act equally in reply to any actions from Russia. President Biden is in full commitment to secure the interests of Ukraine. The US had initially even planned to send warships into the Black Sea to send Russia a clear message of their support to Ukraine. President Biden additionally has expressed his administration's desire for a stable and predictable relationship with Russia and that's why US proposed a summit to address issues concerning both countries. According to President Biden, both countries are in touch for a summit in coming months.

(inputs from ANI)