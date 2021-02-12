US, S Korea Discuss Close Bilateral Cooperation And Denuclearisation Of Korean Peninsula

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-Yong and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on February 12 stressed close bilateral cooperation for the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula during their first phone talks. According to a press release of the foreign ministry, the two officials shared the importance of their countries’ cooperation with Japan. The US Secretary of State further also pledged “full partnership” to strengthen the alliance.

The press note read, “The South Korean minister and the secretary stressed that they will cooperate closely for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula”.

“The secretary ... pledged full partnership to enhance the strength of the US-ROK Alliance (Republic of Korea), which is the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity for Northeast Asia, a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and across the world,” it further added.

SKorea-US alliance is ‘linchpin’ of peace

During the phone call, Blinken even highlighted the importance of continued US-RIK-Japan cooperation, underscored the need for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. According to a statement released by South Korea, the two officials also shared the understanding that it is important to continue cooperation between South Korea, the US and Japan and shared concerns over the recent situation in Myanmar.

Moreover, the two sides also reaffirmed that the South Korea-US alliance is a “linchpin” of peace, stability and prosperity in Northeast Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and the entire world. They agreed to continue to develop the alliance to contribute to responding to pending global challenges and promoting shared values. Further, both leaders agreed to hold high-level consultations as soon as possible to discuss pending bilateral issues.

It is worth noting that the recent talks between the two countries come against the backdrop of stalled talks between Pyongyang and Trump’s administration. South Korea seeks to strengthen policy coordination with the Biden administration to resume dialogue and ensure that the North Korea nuclear issue remains among Washington’s top foreign policy priorities. Following Friday’s phone call, the two leaders, however, did not elaborate on the bilateral issues, but they are expected to include coordination on a strategy to bring Pyongyang back to dialogue and other issues such protracted negotiations on the sharing of the cost for stationing American troops in South Korea.

(With inputs from ANI)

