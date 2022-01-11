US: Safety Doors Failed To Shut Automatically During New York Fire Incident, Says Report

The investigators tracking the New York apartment fire that killed at least 17 people and left several critically injured sought answers for "why safety doors failed to close" when the deadly fire broke out. According to the investigators, the door which was supposed to shut automatically during the fire was reportedly malfunctioned and had failed to close on its own, according to AP.

This resulted in allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower. While speaking to the media, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro on Monday said that the fire was first ignited near an electric space heater in the 19-storey building in the Bronx on January 9, Sunday. He said that the initial report suggested that the heater was also not working properly.

"The flames damaged only a small part of the building, but smoke poured through the apartment’s open door and turned stairwells into dark, ash-choked death traps," Nigro said.

Nigro, while expressing shock, stated that the stairs were the only method of escape in a tower that has 120 units. Further, the fire official noted that the building's front door and a door on the 15th floor should have been automatic in order to prevent the spread of smoke in the whole apartment. "However, it remained open fully during the fire," Nigro pointed.

He also said that the investigators are examining whether the doors failed mechanically or if they had been manually disabled. "It’s pretty remarkable that the failure of one door could lead to how many deaths we had here, but that’s the reality of it," Glenn Corbett, a fire science professor at John Jay College in New York City said while explaining the significance of sensor laced doors.

'Fire alarm was working during New York building fire incident,' say residents

"That one door played a critical role in allowing the fire to spread and the smoke and heat to spread vertically through the building," Nigro added. Meanwhile, the residents said that the old building has a fire alarm and said that it was working during the fire incident.

However, the residents ignored the threat because alarms going on were so common in the 120-unit building. The firefighters who were involved in the rescue operation said they found victims on every floor, many suffering from cardiac and respiratory problems. Fire Commissioner said some could not escape because of the volume of smoke spread on the staircase. On Monday, the authorities announced at least 19 people were killed but later the death toll was reduced to 17 as two bodies were counted twice.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP