US: San Francisco Cancels New Year's Eve Fireworks Event Due To Omicron Surge

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 spike in the United States, Mayor of San Francisco London N. Breed and City public safety officials stated on December 28 that the city's New Year's Eve fireworks show will be cancelled this year. According to a press release from the San Francisco administration, the decision was taken to cancel the event for the second consecutive year, after closely analysing local health indicators and affecting public safety staffing numbers. Further, the City's primary goal is to enact preventative steps that will best safeguard San Franciscans and crucial front-line employees as the Omicron variety becomes more widespread.

According to the press release, Mayor London N. Breed said, “While we are all understandably eager to ring in a new year with San Francisco’s customary New Year’s Eve fireworks show, we must remain vigilant in doing all we can to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.” She went on to say that, “By cancelling the New Year’s Eve fireworks show we are reducing everyone’s exposure to COVID-19 while ensuring continuity of citywide public safety operations.”

This rise in cases will impact us in a number of ways—including with staffing levels, which led us to make the tough but right decision to cancel New Year's Eve fireworks.



Despite these challenges, we are focused on providing the necessary services to take care of our City. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) December 29, 2021

Although 84% of qualified San Franciscans have been completely vaccinated and 55% have already obtained a booster dose, yet, the Omicron strain's community transmission remains a substantial danger, the press release stated. In addition to this, with the recent surge in holiday travel and gatherings, health officials revealed that they have been taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of this 'highly mutated' variant.

Cancellation of fireworks would offer the city's first responders an extra degree of safety

Furthermore, limiting huge public gatherings like the City's New Year's fireworks celebration would offer San Francisco first responders an extra degree of safety, as COVID-19-related public health isolation and quarantine procedures have resulted in lower personnel levels in the city public safety departments.

In addition to this, according to Mary Ellen Carroll, the Executive Director of the Department of Emergency Management, cancelling the fireworks show during New Year Eve would not only decreases the risk of Omicron exposure but would also minimise the impact on important safety systems such as 9-1-1, enabling dispatchers to remain accessible for them who would require the most. The annual Embarcadero fireworks spectacular necessitates higher deployments of vital public safety personnel such as police officers, firefighters, paramedics, as well as 9-1-1 dispatchers, as per the press release.

Meanwhile, San Francisco's fireworks show cancellation follows New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's decision to postpone the famed Times Square ball drop. Further, to attend this year's New Year's Eve celebrations in New York must be properly vaccinated, should wear face masks, and exercise social distance, Fox News reported.

(Image: AP/ Unspalsh/ Pixabay/ Representative Image)