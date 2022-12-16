US Sanctions 18 Russian Entities, Including Businessman Vladimir Potanin

US Treasury announced on Thursday announced fresh rounds of sanctions against at least 18 Russian entities linked to the financial services sector for funding the war in Ukraine. The sanctions targetted businessmen and prominent decision-makers and included decorated Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin and his associates on Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List), according to the US Treasury Department. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also blacklisted Russia’s second-largest lender VTB Bank, related companies, and Potanin's holding Interros and Rosbank.

OFAC also imposed sanctions on the Russian governors, their relatives, members of the board of directors of Russian Railways, and the authorities in new regions of the Russian Federation. The governors of the Moscow Region, as well as Voronezh and Kursk regions, were also targeted, according to the release by the Treasury Office. All the property and interests in property of the sanctioned Russian entities in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons have been blocked and should be reported to OFAC, the Treasury said.

“Treasury has taken unprecedented action to isolate Russia from the global financial system, with severe short- and long-term effects on its economy," the statement from the OFAC read on Thursday. “By sanctioning additional major Russian banks, we continue to deepen Russia’s isolation from global markets,” Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson meanwhile noted.

UK sanctions Russian military commanders

UK earlier this week sanctioned 12 Russian military commanders who it said were implicated in missile strikes on Ukrainian cities as well as Iranian businessmen involved in the production and supply of military drones used in the attacks. Defending its decision, the UK foreign office said that the decree comes as Russia has stepped up its “campaign of terror” against Ukriane while striking crucial energy infrastructure and forcing Ukranians to survive in the “dark and freezing cold of winter”.

Britain said Iranian-manufactured drones had played a central role in attacks on civilians, citing U.S. information showing Iran has become one of Russia’s top military backers, sending hundreds of drones to Russia. Tehran and Moscow have denied Western accusations that Russia is using Iranian drones to attack targets in Ukraine.