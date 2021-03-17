US Sanctions 24 Chinese And Hong Kong Officials Ahead Of Alaska Meet

Twenty-four Chinese and Hong Kong officials have been sanctioned by the United States in connection with the ongoing crackdown by Beijing on the city. This development comes ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting that is slated to take place in Alaska, with top Chinese officials.



The US had last year issued these sanctions under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act which was passed in response to Beijing's new National Security Law in Hong Kong that suppressed secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign forces. Several people in Hong Kong protested against the national security law for months, while many were confronted with police brutality.

Sanctions issued to Chinese and Hong Kong officials

Of the 24, one is Wang Chen who is a member of the 250-member Politburo that is one of China's top lawmaking bodies. Another person Tam Yiu-chung is the only Hong Konger according to ANI who is on the committee that drafted the national security law. Several such people have been previously barred from the US by the Trump administration, though not directly under the HKAA.

What the US Secretary of State observed?

Blinken highlighted the new restrictions introduced by Beijing on democracy in Hong Kong and observed that it will further limit people's rights to stand for polls. He said, "The release of the update to the Hong Kong Autonomy Act report undermines our deep concern with the National People's Congress March 11 decision to unilaterally undermine the electoral system in Hong Kong."



Referring to the time when Hong Kong was a British colony, the ahead US Secretary of State said "This action further undermines the high degree of autonomy promised to Hong Kongers and denied them a voice in their own governance. A move that the UK has declared to be a breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration," he stressed.



The US stands firm with its allies and partners in speaking for the rights of Hong Kongers, and the US will respond when the People's Republic of China fails to meet its obligations, Blinken added. Last week, China had launched a legislative process for drastic electoral system reform in Hong Kong which aims to benefit the pro-establishment camp and will further quash the political opposition in the city. This is a year after Hong Kong witnessed disturbing instances over the imposition of national security law.

