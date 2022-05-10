US Sanctions ISIS Financial Network; Targets Key Operators In Indonesia, Syria & Turkey

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on what it deemed was a network of five Islamic State financial facilitators working across Indonesia, Syria and Turkey in support of the members of the extremist jihadist groups in Syria. In a statement, the US Treasury Department accused those designated of playing a crucial role in smoothening the travel of extremists to Syria as well as other areas where the Islamic State (ISIS) operates. The US government also accused the individuals of conducting financial transfers to support the group's efforts in Syria-based displaced persons camps.

The US Treasury said that the network collects funds in Indonesia and Turkey, “some of which were used to pay for smuggling children out of the camps and delivering them to ISIS foreign fighters as potential recruits."

Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson said, "The United States, as part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, is committed to denying ISIS the ability to raise and move funds across multiple jurisdictions."

Monday’s move by the United States Treasury Department targeted Dwi Dahlia Susanti, Rudi Heryadi, Ari Kardian, Muhammad Dandi Adhiguna and Dini Ramadhani, freezing any of their US assets and generally barring Americans from dealing with them. The action, as elaborated by the Treasury Department, coincides with the 16th meeting of the Counter ISIS Finance Group (CIFG) of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. CIFG is co-lead by the US, Italy, and Saudi Arabia and it comprises at least 70 countries.

Implications of US sanctions on ISIS members

US Treasury Department said that due to its action, “all property and interests in property of the individuals named above, and of any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 per cent or more by them, individually, or with other blocked persons, that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC.”

“Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or otherwise exempt, OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting the United States) that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons,” the statement added.

