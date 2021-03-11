US Sanctions Myanmar Coup Leader's Family, Says 'shouldn't Derive Benefits From Regime'

The United States government on Wednesday expanded the sanctions to family members and business entities of Myanmar coup leaders. The US State Department said the Biden administration is expanding the sanctions to those who stand to benefit from their connections to the military regime. The State Department, in its latest announcement, sanctioned the two adult sons of Myanmar armed forces Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing.

The US government has sanctioned Aung Pyae Sone and Khin Thiri Thet Mon, the sons of Hlaing, as well as six entities, owned and controlled by them. The US government said these individuals have, for long, used their connections to Hlaing for “personal enrichment”.

“The leaders of the coup, and their adult family members, should not be able to continue to derive benefits from the regime as it resorts to violence and tightens its stranglehold on democracy,” the State Department said in a press release. READ | US expands sanctions to family of Myanmar's coup leader

The United States had already sanctioned Hlaing in 2019 for his alleged role in the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. Last year, the US government froze his American assets and criminalised any transactions with him.

Myanmar coup

Hlaing’s military overthrew Myanmar’s democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1. The coup occurred on the day Myanmar's newly-elected lawmakers were scheduled to take the oath. Myanmar arrested Suu Kyi and several other political leaders, including President Myint Swe. After Suu Kyi's party, National League for Democracy (NLD) won the election by an overwhelming majority, the military started levelling allegations of "election fraud", fearing their constitutional powers could be diluted if the government goes ahead with its promise of reducing the Army's quota in the parliament.

The US government on Wednesday also condemned the crackdown of pro-democracy protesters by security forces. Washington alleged that the Myanmar military leaders have “brutally and lethally attacked unarmed protesters”, killing at least 53 people and detaining more than 1,700, including human rights activists, journalists, doctors, politicians.