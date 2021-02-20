US Sanctions Over Pipeline From Russia Criticised By Republicans

The Joe Biden Administration, on February 19, added a new layer of sanctions to a Russian vessel and the shipowner for their work on a new gas pipeline that would stretch from Russia to Europe via the Baltic Sea. The sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, pipe-laying ship Fortuna and its owner KVT-RUS were announced in a State Department report submitted to Congress late on Friday night and reasoned that the pipeline could harm European energy security. Apart from jeopardising countries through which it passes, the US also fears that the Putin administration could use it as a political tool against their neighbours.

“We’ve been clear for some time that Nord Stream 2 is a bad deal and that companies risk sanctions if they are involved,” State Department spokesman Ned Price was quoted as saying about the penalties.

Republicans call it inadequate

Meanwhile, the Republicans have opposed the latest sanctions calling them redundant and inadequate. According to Associated Press, senior GOP leaders slammed it noting that the administration had not penalized any additional companies or individuals for work on the pipeline. They also argued that the new sanctions only duplicated the penalized the Trump administration had already slapped back in January. However, there were several GOP leaders who called for explanations on what exactly was the Biden Administration doing to oppose the completion of the pipeline.

Sen. Jim Risch, a Republican member on the Senate Foreign Relations called it “disappointing” and called for sanctions on other entities, apart from Russians, involved in the construction of the pipeline. Additionally, Rep. Michael McCaul, Republican members on House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul, said that the sanctions designations were “ wholly inadequate”

"Simply adding a layer of sanctions to previously penalized targets does not meet lawmakers’ intent to stop the pipeline. Allowing this pipeline to be completed would be nothing short of a victory for Vladimir Putin," he said.

Opposition to the pipeline and its potential impact on Europe has increased since the poisoning and arrest of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and the crackdown against demonstrators protesting in his support.

