US Sanctions Six Iranians, Firm For Alleged Cyber Plot To Meddle 2020 Presidential Polls

The US Treasury on Thursday announced that it has sanctioned six Iranians, one Iranian-owned company and indicted two Iranian individuals allegedly for meddling with 2020 US presidential elections. In a statement released on November 18, the US Treasury Department said that it has “identified attempted cyber-enabled intrusions by state-sponsored actors, including Iranian actors who sought to sow discord and undermine voters’ faith in the US electoral process.” Furthermore, it added that sanctions were imposed following the collective investigative efforts by the Treasury Department, the State Department, and the FBI.

The US intelligence community had earlier released a declassified report alleging foreign collusion during the year of the former President Donald Trump’s presidential election.Intelligence report revealed that the foreign cyber attackers "influenced operations” aimed at to support the Trump, and to undermine the public confidence in the US electoral process, additionally exacerbating socio-political divisions," the Office of the Director of National Intelligence document cited by NPR stated. The report was the most comprehensive one so far exposing foreign meddling in the 2020 elections. Ex-US commander in chief Trump also made claims this year alleging that China was making a major push to support Joe Biden by messing with the US electoral process as he propelled unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Iran's 'state-sponsored' cyberactors gained access to US voter information

In its November 18 statement, the US treasury asserted that the state-sponsored cyberactors gained access to US voter information from the state election websites in order to influence the election results. They conducted an online operation "to intimidate and influence American voters, and to undermine voter confidence and sow discord, in connection with the 2020 US presidential election,” the statement revealed Thursday.

The foreign actors hurtled disinformation, by circulating unauthentic Facebook messages, fake emails and videos, and created false identities "in an attempt to undermine faith in the election by implying that individuals could cast fraudulent ballots.” It then informed that six Iranian individuals and one entity were sanctioned "for attempting to influence the 2020 US presidential election.” The update followed the Justice Department release, unveiling the criminal charges against two of the Iranians.

Iranian defendants Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashian "participated in a coordinated and multi-faceted, cyber-enabled campaign to intimidate and influence American voters, and otherwise undermine voter confidence and sow discord, in connection with the 2020 US Presidential election,” CNN quoted a statement by the US DoJ. "The emails were also purportedly from the Proud Boys, targeted registered Democrats, and threatened the recipients with physical injury if they did not change their party affiliation and vote for President Trump," the indictment by the department of justice further read.

Emails "included the name and street address of the recipient.” The case was registered in the US Southern District of New York and the Iranians were slapped with charges of conspiracy, voter intimidation and transmission of interstate threats, CNN reports. Sanctions were announced by the Treasury Department against two Iranian nationals for cyber-enabled intrusions that “sowed discord and undermined voters' faith in the US electoral process.” All six individuals were linked with an Iranian cyber company Emennet Pasargad which was also blacklisted and sanctioned. The company’s manager, Mohammad Bagher Shirinkar was also sanctioned.