US: Saudi-born Canadian Citizen Pleads Guilty To Providing Resources To ISIS

A Canadian citizen who flew to Syria over a decade ago to join the Islamic State group pleaded guilty to being one of the terrorist organisation's most notable English-language propagandists.

On Friday, December 10, 38-year-old Mohammed Khalifa pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation, resulting in fatalities, at a hearing in the US District Court in Alexandria. The plea was accepted by US District Judge TS Ellis III, AP reported.

Khalifa's sentencing is set for April 15 and he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Canadian citizen Khalifa voiced several ISIS propaganda videos

As per court records, Khalifa, inspired by US-based cleric Anwar al-Awlaki's lectures, had left Canada for Syria in 2013. Later, Anwar became a key figure in al-Qaeda.

According to prosecutors, the Saudi Arabia-born Canadian citizen narrated two well-known Islamic State propaganda videos-- Flames of War, released in 2014, and Flames of War II, released in 2017. These were made with the intention of either recruiting Westerners to join the Islamic State or killing Westerners as part of an international holy war effort, the prosecution said. Prosecutors claimed that Khalifa fought on the battlefield as well.

Apart from Flames of War and its sequel, which show detainees being executed and beheaded, Khalifa narrated several other videos. In one such video, Khalifa advises listeners to scare disbelievers with their jihad outside the Khilafah by attacking them and shedding their blood if they are unable to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State.

Khalifa lead ISIS' English-language propaganda unit for 5 years

The ISIS propagandist was apprehended near Syria's Shafaa by Syrian Defense Forces in 2019 and held overseas until he was extradited to Virginia to face charges earlier this year.

Khalifa told FBI investigators that he anticipated being taken to an Islamic State training camp after he joined the organisation at the fag end of 2013. Instead, because of his English language skills, he was made to join the organisation's media department, where he spent nearly five years as a leader in their English-language propaganda unit.

(With inputs from AP, Image: PTI/@AliciaSmith987/Twitter)