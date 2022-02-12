US Says Canadian Truckers' Protest 'significantly' Impacting Lives Of Citizens

Canadian truckers' protests occupying parts of Ottawa, Ontario leave a "significant impact" on the life and livelihoods of citizens, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. She was briefing reporters on US President Joe Biden's conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Canada against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The phone call comes as agitated demonstrators blocked important international connectors between US and Canada, which resulted in losses worth $1bn each day.

"The two leaders agreed that the actions of the individuals who are obstructing travel and commerce between our two countries are having significant impact on citizens’ lives and livelihoods,” she said. “The president expressed his concern that United States companies and workers are experiencing serious effects including slowdowns in production, shortened work hours, and plant closures," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Friday.

Psaki also added that while the US believes in the right to peaceful protest, the ongoing demonstrations have expanded, having the potential to cause a severe economic impact on cross-country workers, who travel back and forth across the border. It is to mention that the anti-COVID vaccine mandate protestors have sieged inter-country crossings, including Detroit-Windsor, Sweetwater-Coutts, and Pembina-Emerson, leading to considerable bottlenecks in supply chain management for mainly automobile companies like Ford and Toyota. "So, this is whatever the intended state purpose is, this effort is going to have, has the potential to have a huge impact on workers and the American public," Psaki noted.

"The PM promised quick action in enforcing the law and the president thanked him for the steps he and other Canadian authorities are taking to restore the open passage or bridges to the United States," Psaki informed.

Today, I shared a clear message to those taking part in illegal blockades and occupations: We’ve heard you. But there are consequences for breaking the law, and those consequences are becoming increasingly severe. It’s time to go home to your communities. pic.twitter.com/o6RyoxD46O — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 12, 2022

Canadian truckers' protests

The Canadian truckers' protest, a.k.a 'Freedom Convoy' movement began in late January to axe the double-dose vaccine mandate for international truckers. However, protests expanded with residents joining to scrap the overall pandemic measures. For over two weeks organisers have pledged to run the demonstrations "until Canada is a free nation again", however, on Friday, PM Trudeau issued a stern warning in a bid to quell the protests, in the wake of which at least hundreds of vehicles have been parked in streets of Canada. In addition, the Ontario court granted an injunction to end the ongoing blockade after manifold chaos forced the city's Premier, Doug Ford, to declare a state-wide emergency.

Image: AP