US Says ICAO Case Against Russia For Downing Malaysian Flight Focuses On Accountability

After Australia and the Netherlands filed a joint complaint against Russia at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that legal action by the two nations focuses on accountability.

It is to mention that the legal action by Australia and the Netherlands could compel Russia to take part in stalled negotiations with the two nations and could also result in it being penalised by the UN linked organisation which is responsible for the administration of international aviation law. Even though Russia has denied involvement in the incident, Australia and the Netherlands have been seeking compensation and an apology from the Kremlin for the disaster that saw 298 people killed when it was shot down over Ukraine in 2014.

Now, after launching legal action against the Russian Federation, the US State Secretary said that the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 was a “terrible tragedy”. According to ANI, Antony Blinken stated that the families of the victims, which included 38 Australians, deserve justice. He also went on to say that the ICAO case brought today by the Netherlands and Australia focuses on “accountability for violations of international aviation law committed by those responsible”.

The downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 was a terrible tragedy and the families deserve justice. The @ICAO case brought today by the Netherlands and Australia is focused on accountability for any violations of international aviation law committed by those responsible. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 14, 2022

Legal action against Russia for downing Malaysian flight

It is to mention that Russia has denied involvement in the incident despite the findings of an international investigation. It unilaterally withdrew from negotiations with the two nations in October 2020. On the other hand, Australia on Monday said that Russia is in breach of the Chicago Convention that underpins aviation law. Australia’s foreign minister, Marise Payne in a statement said that the joint action with the Netherlands is a “major step forward” in both countries’ fight for truth, justice and accountability for this “horrific act of violence”.

“The Russian Federation’s refusal to take responsibility for its role in the downing of flight MH17 is unacceptable and the Australian government has always said that it will not exclude any legal options in our pursuit of justice,” Paynes said as quoted by The Guardian.

The Australian government revealed in the statement that a Russian Buk-TELAR surface-to-air missile system shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH 17. On July 17, 2014, the missile system was carried from Russia to an agricultural field in eastern Ukraine, which is controlled by Russian-backed separatists, the statement read. The missile system belonged to the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Military Brigade of the Russian Federation, and it was accompanied by professional Russian military personnel, it added.

