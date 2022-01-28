The United States on Thursday reiterated its claims of ‘taking action’ against North Korea to prevent Pyongyang from acquiring weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missiles. While North Korea on Friday confirmed its two latest rounds of weapons tests this week, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing on Thursday that Washington has noted the “provocations” by Pyongyang. He further stressed that the US is taking action against North Korea alongside the international community.

Price said, “I don’t have to tell anyone in this room that we have obviously seen provocations from the DPRK in recent days and recent weeks. And so that is why we are continuing to take action alongside the international community to prevent the advancement of the DPRK’s [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] WMD and ballistic missile programs.”

“We harbour no hostile intent towards the DPRK. We continue to seek dialogue with the DPRK. We remain prepared to meet with the DPRK without preconditions. We’ve repeatedly reached out to Pyongyang; we have yet to receive substantive response. It is up to the DPRK to decide if they want to engage constructively,” he reiterated.

The missile launches by North Korea, which took place on Tuesday and Thursday, were not attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, media reports suggested. The tests were detected by the militaries of South Kore and Japan. North Korean state media confirmed the launches stated that Kim did inspect a munitions factory where workers vowed loyalty to their leader who “smashes with his bold pluck the challenges of US imperialists and their vassal forces”.

North Korea launched its sixth missile in 2022

It is pertinent to note that North Korea has been ramping up its testing activity in recent months including six rounds of weapons launches so far in 2022. The sixth missile launch in just a few weeks into 2022 also appears to demonstrate North Korea’s military might amid COVID-19 pandemic-related challenged and a prolonged freeze in nuclear diplomacy with the United States, according to PTI. The North Korean state media, KCNA described the two launches of this week as “surface-to-surface tactical guided missile” armed with a conventional warhead. It also said that the ballistic missiles were launched from the coastal area and they accurately struck a sea target.

Image: AP