US Says It 'does Not Seek Conflict' With China, Welcomes 'stiff Competition'

As the top United States and Chinese officials offered stark different views in front of each other and the world, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan on March 18 said that Washington does not wish to have a conflict with China, US’ strategic rival. Following the opening remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who said Beijing’s cations ‘threaten global security’, Sullivan warned the Chinese counterparts in Alaska that Washinton will “always stand up” for its principles and for Americans.

Sullivan said, "We'll make clear today that our overriding priority from the United States' side is to ensure that our approach in the world and our approach to China benefits the American people and protects the interests of our allies and partners."

"We do not seek conflict, but we welcome stiff competition and we will always stand up for our principles, for our people, and for our friends. We look forward to discussing all of these matters with you in the hours ahead," he added.

China calls out US on ‘internal interference’

At the Anchorage summit with the Chinese Communist Party’s top diplomacy official, Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a response to the US’ straight-forward remarks, Yang gave a 15-minute speech in Chinese while the American delegation waited for translation. CCP’s top diplomacy official lashed out about America’s struggling democracy and the poor treatment of the minorities. He also threatened “firm actions” against the “US interference” and also called for an end to the “Cold War mentality” stunting the rivals’ relationship.

"China is firmly opposed to US interference in China's internal affairs. We have expressed our staunch opposition to such interference, and we will take firm actions in response. What we need to do is to abandon the Cold War mentality and the zero-sum game approach,” said Yang.