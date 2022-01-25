US Says It Will Be 'productive' To Directly Engage With Iran On Stalled Nuclear Talks

The US is prepared to meet directly with Iran in a bid to resolve the talks on reviving the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which has so far been negotiated by Eurasian partners on Washington’s behalf. It is to mention that discussions to restore the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, including the US, Russia, Germany, China, France, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, have been ongoing for quite some time now. On Monday, Iranian diplomats even met with P4+1 representatives in Vienna to review draft texts on guarantees and verification for the removal of US sanctions in the event the nuclear deal in revived.

Following the Vienna talks, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday that “We have long held the position that it would be more productive to engage with Iran directly, on both JCPOA negotiations and other issues. This extends to bilateral and multilateral formats.”

Stalled nuclear talks

Negotiations to restore the accord began last year but stopped in June as Iran elected ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi. The talks then resumed in late November but very little progress has been made since. The United States had earlier stated that it was fully prepared to lift sanctions inconsistent with JCPOA commitments, which would allow Iran to receive the economic benefits of the deal. However, Iran has repeatedly said that it was ready to return to the terms of the arrangement only if the country was given the “assurances and verification” of US’ sanctions removal.

Iran’s new hardline Shia Muslim cleric leader Ebrahim Raisi had earlier warned Washington that Iran's ballistic missile programme was "not negotiable” and that it was the US that had abandoned it and must return to compliance. Before his election, Raisi had made clear that his government’s approach to foreign policy would not be limited by the 2015 nuclear deal that was negotiated by his predecessor Hassan Rouhani.

Back in 2018, former US President Donald Trump had withdrawn from the deal, reimposing sanctions on Iran unilaterally. However, later, Iran stopped implementing elements of the agreement's provisions. Notably, Iran increased its uranium accumulation to 60%, which is far beyond the limits of the accord. But it still argues that the store is only for "civilian purposes" and would "not aim for 90% even if the Vienna Talks fail. Now, according to Axios, the White House is building the stage for the end of the talks, when the US will either re-enter the agreement or walk out, putting further pressure on Iran. The talks are expected to be completed by the end of January or early February.

(Image: AP)

