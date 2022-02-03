US Says It Will Continue 'defensive And Deterrent Steps' Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The US has taken measures to provide defensive security assistance to Ukrainian partners in the past several weeks, stated US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday as Russia continues to ramp up its military presence near Kyiv. During a press briefing, Price asserted that US President Joe Biden “made it clear that both in the event of a Russian invasion and as a means to deter and to defend our allies on the eastern flank against broader aggression, we would be taking defensive and deterrent steps.”

United States State Department spokesperson went on to accuse Russians of engaging in misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda to portray Ukraine as the ‘aggressor’. After the US Department of Defence or Pentagon formally announced the deployment of troops in eastern Europe to back NATO forces in the region, Price said that those forces are “not going to fight in Ukraine”. Instead, he added, that the US troops would “ensure the robust defense of NATO territory. That is something to which we have a solemn commitment."

"Many of these forces, as you heard, are already in the European theatre. These are not permanent moves; they are in - precisely in response to the current security environment in light of this increasing threatening behaviour by the Russian Federation," he added. US State Department spokesperson also said that deployment of American troops is another ‘unmistakable signal’ to the world and also to the countries which threaten the collective security or the collective defence of NATO.

US to deploy 3,000 troops to Romania, Germany & Poland

Earlier, the US also announced that it will move around 3,000 military members to Romania, Poland, and Germany “in response to Russia's continuing build-up of forces on its western border with Ukraine and in Belarus,” said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby in a news conference. He added that the “move demonstrates America's commitment to the defence of NATO allies.”

Kirby noted that the Russian side has deployed a “full range of military capabilities” on its western border. The Pentagon spokesperson said that even though US officials still think Putin has ‘not made up his mind’ to invade Ukraine again, “he certainly has the capabilities needed to do so”.

"The current situation demands that we reinforce the deterrent and defensive posture on NATO's eastern flank," Kirby added.

Image: AP