US Says 'need To Bring World Together' To Condemn China Over Uyghur Repression

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on April 11 reiterated support for Uyghurs and condemned China’s action in the Xinjiang region. In an interview with NBC, Blinken said that the US needs to bring the world together in speaking with one voice in condemning what has taken place and what continues to take place in Xinjiang. He said that the world needs to take “concrete actions” to make sure that none of the companies are providing China with things that they can use to repress populations.

Blilnken said, “We need to be able to bring the world together in speaking with one voice in condemning what has taken place and what continues to take place; we need to take, actually, concrete actions to make sure, for example, that none of our companies are providing China with things that they can use to repress populations, including the Uyghur population”.

He added, “We need to be looking at products that are made in that part of China to make sure that they're not coming here, but we also have to make sure that we are dealing with all of our interests, and what is the best way to effectively advance our interests and our values”.

Further, the top US diplomat said that the world also has to able to deal with China on areas where those interests are implicated and require working with China even as we stand resolutely against “egregious violations of human rights or, in this case, acts of genocide”. When asked about non-participation in 2022 Winter Olympics, Blinken said that the US is focused on a boycott, but is focused on talking, consulting closely with allies and partners, listening to them, and listening to concerns. “But that’s premature,” he added.

Biden ‘committed’ to end Afghan war

Moreover, the US official also spoke about the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. Blinken reiterated President Joe Biden’s commitment to ending the war in Afghanistan and bringing US troops home. He said that Biden is committed to ending the war and making sure that Afghanistan never again becomes a “haven for terrorism” and particularly for terrorism that targets the US.

Blinken added, “Any peace that is going to be lasting and that is going to be just has to be Afghan-led, and what we're doing now is really energizing our diplomacy to try to bring the parties together - the Taliban, the Government of Afghanistan, other key players, but also countries in the region that have interests and influence in Afghanistan - to try and move in that direction”.

(With inputs from ANI)



