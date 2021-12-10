US Says Nicaragua Cutting Ties With Taiwan 'cannot Reflect Will Of The People'

The United States has criticised the decision of the Nicaraguan government to cut ties with the self-ruled diplomatic island, Taiwan and resumed relations with China. After Nicaragua recognised Taiwan as a part of China, US State Department said in a statement on Thursday, “The Ortega-Murillo regime has announced it has severed diplomatic relations and ended official contact with Taiwan, but the sham election on November 7 did not provide it with any mandate to remove Nicaragua from the family of American democracies.”

“Without the mandate that comes with a free and fair election, Ortega’s actions cannot reflect the will of the Nicaraguan people, who continue to struggle for democracy and the ability to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms. We do know, however, that this deprives Nicaragua’s people of a steadfast partner in its democratic and economic growth,” the US said.

“Taiwan’s relationships with diplomatic partners in the Western Hemisphere provide significant economic and security benefits to the citizens of those countries. We encourage all countries that value democratic institutions, transparency, the rule of law, and promoting economic prosperity for their citizens to expand engagement with Taiwan,” it added

Nicaragua Ends Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan

On Friday, Nicaragua’s government officially ended its diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying informed that Beijing and Managua signed the Joint Communiqué on the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two nations. Chunying in a tweet said that Nicaragua will sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan and will no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taipei.

“On 10 December 2021, China and Nicaragua signed in Tianjin the Joint Communiqué on the Resumption of Diplomatic Relations Between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Nicaragua,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

“This is the right choice that is in line with the global trend and has people’s support. China stands ready to work with Nicaragua on enhancing friendly cooperation in various fields to the benefit of our two countries and peoples,” she added.

The People’s Republic of #China and the Republic of #Nicaragua have decided to recognize each other and resume diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level. pic.twitter.com/qfZl2bAc4m — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) December 10, 2021

Nicaragua's Foreign Ministry informed that the nation on Friday broke diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceased to have any contact of an official relationship. Nicaragua “recognises that there is only one single China,” the ministry said. It also added that the People’s Republic of China is the only “legitimate government representing all of China and Taiwan is undoubted part of the Chinese territory”.

