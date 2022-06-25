US Says Non-members Invited To G7 Summit As Agendas Revolve Around Common Principle

US Department of Defence, on Friday, reasoned that non-member countries including India have been invited to the upcoming G7 summit because there were certain agendas on the list that would “ apply to them”. Addressing media reporters on Friday, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby asserted that the goal was to unify around a set of common principles and ideas vis a vis climate change, the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, global energy and food security amongst others. Leaders from seven of the world’s largest economies are poised to meet in Germany’s Bavarian Alps on June 26-28 wherein they will discuss the globe’s most pressing issues.

“These countries have been invited because there are certain agenda items at the G7 that will apply to them. The goal is to unify around a set of common principles & initiatives that the G7 wants to advance in terms of climate change, energy & food security. As I said, adding additional costs & consequences to Putin, further isolating Russia, all these nations have a piece of that & certainly in the G7, there’s unity around that sort of an agenda,” Kirby said on Friday.

The Group of Seven (G7) includes the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, the heads of which hold an annual summit with the European Union and other invitees. This year, the list of non-member invitees includes India, Indonesia, South Africa, Argentina and Senegal. While a range of items are set to be brought to the table, it is expected that the meet would be centred around Putin’s military operation on Ukraine. However, earlier in March, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who will chair the meet, had asserted that the war “must not lead us as the G7 to neglect our responsibility for global challenges such as the climate crisis or the pandemic.”

PM Modi to leave for Germany today

PM Narendra Modi will leave for Germany today to attend the G7 Summit, where apart from holding meetings with G7 and guest countries, he will also address a community event comprising of people from the Indian diaspora, informed Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

During the visit, PM Modi will conduct bilateral meetings with the countries from the G7 and also with guest countries on the sidelines of the summit. He is also expected to address two sessions including environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy.

