US Says 'ready To Respond' To China As Beijing 'overreacting' Post Pelosi's Taiwan Visit

The United States has accused China of 'overreacting' after Beijing launched large-scale military exercises encircling Taiwan in response to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island. In a press briefing on Thursday, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said, "China has chosen to overreact and use the Speaker’s visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait." He further asserted that US is 'prepared' for what China choses to do.

"We anticipated that China might take steps like this...We also expect that these actions will continue and that the Chinese will continue to react in coming days," Kirby said. "We will conduct standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks, consistent, again, with our longstanding approach to defending freedom of the seas and international law," he added.

"The United States is prepared for what Beijing chooses to do. We will not seek, nor do we want, a crisis," he added.

Washington is now hoping China does not “manufacture” a crisis to ramp up military action in the region. Responding to Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, which Beijing considers its own territory, China announced a large-scale military drill encircling the self-ruled democratic island on Thursday. Following the start of China’s military drill on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced the move saying that Washington remains committed to “our ‘One China’ policy”.

Emphasising on the US' position as China expressed anger over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Blinken said, “I very much hope that Beijing will not manufacture a crisis or seek a pretext to increase its aggressive military activity. We, and countries around the world, believe that escalation serves no one and could have unintended consequences that serve no one’s interests, including ASEAN members and including China.”

“We’ve reached out to engage our PRC [People's Republic of China] counterparts in recent days at every level of government to convey this message. Maintaining cross-strait stability is in the interests of all countries in the region, including all of our colleagues within ASEAN,” he added.

China expresses anger over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

While Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had begun the manoeuvres on Tuesday night before announcing a flurry of trade sanctions on the island over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Chinese military activity around Taiwan continued on Wednesday and the island’s defence ministry reported multiple intrusions of its air space by Beijing. According to Taiwan’s Defence Ministry, Chinese drills violated the United Nations (UN) rules. On Thursday, China launched large-scale military drills that encircled Taiwan and even fired five ballistic missiles at Japan's exclusive economic zone as the US House Speaker arrived in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Chinese officials continued to issue back-to-back condemnations of America's move.

Image: AP