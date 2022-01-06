US Says Russia Faces 'two Paths' Ahead Of Key Talks; Calls For De-escalation With Ukraine

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday averred that Russia has to de-escalate tensions on the border with Ukraine for the success of the upcoming diplomatic meetings between Moscow and Washington. During a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Blinken answered a question by saying that “it's very hard to make actual progress in any of these areas in an atmosphere of escalation and threat, with a gun pointed at Ukraine's head.”

The top US diplomat said that the method of “diplomacy and de-escalation” was one of the two paths held out by the United States and the rest of the world for Moscow before a series of meetings which are aimed at defusing a potential crisis, as Russia ramps up troop presence on the border with Ukraine. Blinken noted that the other path is of “deterrence” that will include “serious costs”.

It is to note that the US Secretary of State made the remarks just days before the American delegation is due to hold talks with Russian representatives in Geneva. The upcoming engagement is the first of the three such meetings scheduled to take place between US and Russia. Blinken said on Wednesday, “We have laid out two paths for President Putin and for Russia: the path of diplomacy and de-escalation, and the path of deterrence, including the serious costs, the massive consequences that Russia would incur if it renews its aggression against Ukraine.”

“It’s important that we begin these conversations. I think if they’re going to bear fruit, if they’re going to show real progress, that will require de-escalation. It’s very hard to make actual progress in any of these areas in an atmosphere of escalation and threat with a gun pointed to Ukraine’s head,” Blinken also said.

US-Russia talks to discuss ‘relatively narrow set of bilateral issues’

Earlier on Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that US-Russia talks in Geneva were expected to focus on a “relatively narrow set of bilateral issues”. However, he said that other subsequent meetings at NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will discuss the broader issues which impact Europe. White House press secretary Jen Psaki also said on Wednesday that Washington plans on raising a range of issues with Moscow’s misdeeds including invasions of neighbouring nations and also the use of chemical weapons and its election interference.

Image: AP