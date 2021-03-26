US Says Taiwan A 'natural Partner', Promoting Chip Cooperation Is 'priority'

The de facto US ambassador in Taiwan on March 25 said that the United States and Taiwan are “natural partners” when it comes to semiconductors and it is a “priority” for Washington to promote cooperation. Washington has viewed the self-ruled island as a tech-powerhouse and an essential part of its strategy to shift the global supply chains away from China especially for technology and chip companies.

While speaking at the major ceremony for the new chip fabrication plant Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp in central Taiwan, Brent Christensen, director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Thursday said that he was there “to restate the U.S. government’s focus on supply chain security.”

AIT director said, “Both President Biden and President Tsai have rightly identified the semiconductor industry as a key strategic priority, not only for economic innovation but also national security.” READ | Taiwan Premier, Health Min, medics get COVID jabs

“The United States and Taiwan are the globe’s most natural partners in the semiconductor supply chain with an abundance of companies across the value chain, and it will continue to be an AIT priority to support this cooperation,” he also said. READ | Taiwan begins mass production of long-range missiles to boost defence amid Chinese threat

US-Taiwan cooperation against China’s ‘unfair’ policies

Christensen also noted the launch of the US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue of 2020 as a way to further elevate the coalition between both Washington and Tapei and combat the “unfair economic and investment policies” of China. China has always considered Taiwan as its own ‘breakaway province’ and has repeatedly warned of using force against the ‘elements’ that demand Tapei’s independence. However, Taiwan officially recognises itself as the Republic of China (ROC) even though Beijing has said Taiwan’sindependence means war’. The Democratic and self-ruled island lived under the constant threat of invasion by China.

He said, “In addition to the Biden Administration’s focus on securing supply chains, last year marked launch of the U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue (EPPD). Through this new mechanism, the United States and Taiwan will reinforce existing areas of economic cooperation, forge new economic ties, and build a coalition to counter the PRC’s unfair economic and investment policies.”

Image credits: AP/Unsplash