US Says There’s ‘no Cause For Retaliation’ As Covid-hit China Slams West's Travel Curbs

The United States believes there is no reason for China to warn of retaliation as countries step up to impose travel restrictions on Chinese arrivals amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the east Asian nation.

“There’s no cause for retaliation here. Just because countries around the world are taking prudent health measures to protect their citizens, that’s what you’re seeing from us and others,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

“This decision is based on public health and science. This is coming from our experts here and other countries,” she added. The White House’s statement comes after the Chinese government slammed several nations for imposing travel curbs on citizens and threatened with retaliation.

BBC reported, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, saying, "The Jinping administration firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the epidemic prevention and control measures for political purposes, and will take corresponding measures...according to the principle of reciprocity.”

Why have countries imposed travel curbs?

The conflict arose after China lifted borders despite its Covid spike, allowing desperate citizens who had been confined to their homes for almost three years to finally travel. However, the move made alarm bells ring across the world, with multiple countries like the United States, India, and the United Kingdom placing restrictions on travellers arriving from Covid-struck China, requiring them to show negative tests before entering the country.

“We believe that some countries’ entry restrictions targeting only China lack scientific basis and some excessive measures are unacceptable,” Ning said on Tuesday.

Justifying the restrictions, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the United States is staying vigilant about emerging variants and attempting to slow the virus' contagion. “Due to the surge of Covid cases in the PRC [People’s Republic of China], and the lack of adequate and transparent epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data being recorded from the PRC, we’re taking deliberate, proactive steps to slow the spread of Covid and to be on alert for any potential Covid variants," he said.