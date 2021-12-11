US SC Keeps Texas Abortion Law In Place But Allows Clinics To File Suit Against Ban

The United States Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Texas abortion providers can continue their legal fight over the state’s ban on most abortions. However, the justices allowed the law to remain in place, according to AP. The ruling has been declared a week after the court had indicated that it would take back abortion rights and overturn Roe v. Wade decision.

Seven judges of the Supreme Court voted in favour of permitting the clinics to file the lawsuit against the ban to proceed and only Clarence Thomas had voted the other way. According to AP, court's main view was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who has been against abortion rights. Gorsuch has written that abortion providers need to follow the same set of rules that apply to people asserting other constitutional rights.

SC allows clinics to file a case against a state ban on abortions

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote, "The Court has consistently applied these requirements whether the challenged law in question is said to chill the free exercise of religion, the freedom of speech, the right to bear arms or any other right. The petitioners are not entitled to a special exemption,” as per AP. The court gave the decision a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal around six weeks before women even know they are pregnant. The decision announced by the top court has disappointed the abortion-rights supporters.

Texas abortion law

According to the abortion-rights supporters, the decision was limiting the clinics against whom the action could be taken. Since the Texas law came into effect at the beginning of September, abortions have been banned in Texas, as the measure prohibits abortions after the cardiac activity is detected, as per the news agency. It is usually at about six weeks of pregnancy and which is before a woman knows she is pregnant. Some people travelled to neighbouring states, where procedures are still being performed.

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: ANI/Representative)