US Supreme Court Nomination Sparks 'pro-life', 'pro-choice' Discourse At VP Debate

One of the key issues in the United States election has been the 'pro-life' and pro-choice' debate, and without any surprise, the matter was picked up at the recently concluded vice-presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris. Moderator Susan Page asked the leaders that if Supreme Court was to lift the 1973 decision which legalised abortion, what would be their stand, referring to the recent tug of war between the Republicans and Democrats over Amy Comey Barret's nomination to the apex court by President Trump.

Read: US VP Debate 2020: Hollywood Celebs Catch 'Pence Lying'; Hail Harris' 'great Journey'

Susan's question to the Vice-President also came with a point added as Pence was asked if he would allow abortion access in his home state, Indiana if states are given the right to decide by the top court. Pence dodged the question and said that the Trump administration could not be more enthusiastic to nominate Amy Comey Barrent, indirectly hinting at his pro-life stance as the Conservative judge is known for her Catholic faith and her opposition to abortion.

Read: US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Harris, Pence Clash Over Trump's Tax Return

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris answered the question by reiterating that she has always been in favour of letting women decide on what they want to do with their own body, adding that the Americans must decide first who they want to see in the White House next year and then they will fill the vacant seat at the Supreme Court.

Read: US VP Debate 2020: Trump Tweets In Support Of His Deputy, Calls Harris 'gaffe Machine'

The Supreme Court row

Ever since elderly liberal judge Ruth Badger Ginsburg has died, the vacant Supreme Court seat has become a huge issue in Washington. Both Democrats and Republicans want to fill the empty seat with their own kind in order to secure an ideological majority in the top justice delivering mechanism. US President Donald Trump had earlier said that he would like to see the seat filled before the election in November and had even asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to focus full time on confirming his outstanding Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Read: US Vice-Presidential Debate: Pence Blames China As Harris Corners Him On COVID-19 Response

