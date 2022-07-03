US: SC Ushers State & County Officials To Enforce Laws, Stop Protests Amid Abortion Row

In a key development, Supreme Court has asked the governors of Maryland and Virginia as well as the local officials in suburban Washington DC to enforce state and county laws to prohibit picketing at private homes, NBC News reported. The letter by Gail Curley, the Supreme Court’s marshal was sent to state officials after demonstrations erupted outside of the Supreme Court Justices' homes last month after the Apex Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling of 1973.

In a letter sent to Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Curley stated that laws in his state restrict "assembling with another in a manner that disrupts a person’s right to tranquillity in the person’s home,” and provides a penalty of up to 90 days in jail. Prior to the official SCOTUS ruling, when the draft opinion was leaked in May by Politico and demonstrations began, Hogan had stated that he was “deeply concerned” that hundreds of people were picketing outside the homes of some of the justices who live in Maryland.

The Supreme Court marshal said in the letter, “Since then, protest activity at justices’ homes, as well as threatening activity, has only increased” with massive groups using bullhorns and banging drums. She added, “This is exactly the kind of conduct that Maryland and Montgomery County laws prohibit”, as per the report. The overturning of the Roe v Wade ruling took away women’s constitutional right to abortion.

In the past week, Curley continued, 75 protesters “loudly picketed at one justice’s home in Maryland for 20-30 minutes in the evening, then proceeded to picket at another justice’s home for 30 minutes, where the crowd grew to 100, and finally returned to the first justice’s home to picket for another 20 minutes.”

Curley writes to several other officials where justices reside

As per the report, in a letter sent to the executive of Montgomery County, Marc Elrich, Curley said that another county law prohibits picketing “in front of or adjacent to any private residence”. The Supreme Court marshal noted that the author of the county ordinance has called on the county officials to enforce the law against protesters who assembled outside the justices’ homes, the report stated.

Notably, both letters to the Maryland officials were dated Friday. Additionally, Curley sent the letters to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin on Saturday and the chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in Northern Virginia, Jeffrey Mckay where other justices reside.

Image: AP