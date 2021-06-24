US: School Board Meeting Ends In Chaos After School Closes Public Comments, One Arrested

A Virginia school board meeting ended in chaos after shouting and violence erupted during public commentary about transgender policies. Reportedly, the discussion about a proposed pronoun policy for students turned a Loudoun County, Virginia, school board meeting into a chaos. One person was arrested and a second was cited for trespassing after school board shut down public comments.

Meeting about transgender rules turns chaotic

The parents had reached the school on June 22 for a meeting in Leesburg to voice their opinions, but the school board voted unanimously to close public comment after just a few speakers, citing unruly behaviour from the audience, according to AP. The proposed regulations would require that transgender students be addressed by their preferred name and pronoun and allow students to use the restroom associated with their preferred gender. The parents criticising the school board accused its members of ignoring public sentiment. The videos of the meeting have gone viral on social media.

Virginia’s Loudoun County School Board silences public comment after audience sings Star Spangled Banner



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yDlPW1zerw — CONNIE’S CORNER (@CRRJA5) June 23, 2021

The Loudoun County School Board called the police on a large group of 200 concerned parents.



The parents started singing the Star-Spangled Banner.



Beautiful moment 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/smcKPXfGA9 — Summerlin 🌼 (@shilo1949) June 23, 2021

As per reports, the parents who were in the auditorium accused the school of teaching their kids about racism. As per local reports, following this, the Superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools declared the meeting an unlawful assembly, directed attendees to leave. They advised that those who remained would be subject to being charged with trespassing. The police has charged one man with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest while the other man has been summoned for trespassing. Brenda Sheridan. School board chair said that even after multiple attempts to maintain discipline, the continued interruptions from people disrupted their proceeding.

“Even after numerous attempts to ask for decorum, so everyone could speak, those attending insisted on continued interruptions in an attempt to delay and disrupt the proceeding,” school board Chair Brenda Sheridan said in a statement early Wednesday. “These politically motivated antics ought to end.”

IMAGE: Shilo1949/Twitter

Inputs from AP