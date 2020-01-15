US: School Expels 15-year-old For Rainbow Birthday Cake, Sweater

A Kentucky high school student was reportedly expelled from her Christian school after a photo of her celebrating birthday in a rainbow sweater with a rainbow cake was uploaded on social media. Kimberly Alford, the mother of the 15-year-old, posted her picture on Facebook which later caught the attention of the school officials. While speaking to an international media outlet, Alford said that Kayla was happy and was looking beautiful, however, she never thought that her daughter will be penalized for simply posing in a rainbow.

It was days after that Dr Bruce Jacobson, the Head of Whitefield Academy contacted Kayla's family. Alford reportedly said that the school had sent an email expelling Kayla immediately due to a post on social media. The email further read that the picture demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy's beliefs. Alford further also revealed that Kayla's picture didn't allude to any relation with the LGBTQ Pride movement nor there was a hidden agenda or meaning behind the picture.

Devastating for Kayla

According to international media reports, the school claimed that the teen had committed two years of continuous violations of the student code of conduct which led to her expulsion. Alford said that she doesn't understand how the school came to its conclusion. She even filed an appeal against the expulsion orders. She further added that she and her daughter felt judged and it was just devastating for them. The school administration has also refused to meet with Kayla and her family, however, they have agreed to list her withdrawal from the school as voluntary so it won't show on her school record.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Jacobson said that the expulsion came after two years of continuous violation of the student code of conduct. However, he did not mention whether the photo of the rainbow cake and shirt led to the expulsion, but he reportedly said that the girl had faced a 'progression of discipline'. He further added that all the families of students know they have expectations they need to follow and the school try to work with families over a period of time.

