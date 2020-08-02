US: Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus On First Day Of School In Indiana

As students returned to their school in Indiana's Greenfield city, a pupil has tested positive for coronavirus on the first day of the class. According to reports, Greenfield-Central Junior High School opened after months of COVID-19 lockdown on July 30 and a student tested positive for the disease on the same day. The Hancock County Health Department informed the school about the student testing positive following which the school informed the parents about the development through a letter.

Read: Barron Trump's Private School To Stay Closed For Now

According to reports, a letter sent by Dr. Harold E. Olin, superintendent of the Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation, stated that the school immediately enacted the 'Positive COVID-19 Test Protocol' upon learning about the positive result of the student and isolated the pupil at school's clinic. Olin further said that the school is identifying all those who came in close contact with the student and will instruct them to isolate as well. Following the positive result, the school premises was disinfected professionally, especially the classroom of the student, Olin informed.

Read: US: South Carolina School District To Report Nearly 4,000 Laptops Stolen

Trump faces flak

This comes as US President Donald Trump has been facing flak for pushing the schools to reopen despite the country continuing to be the worst affected in the world with over 4 million cases and 1,54,000 deaths. US President Donald Trump has time and again asked schools to reopen saying that the long break is harming students' mental health among other things. Trump also threatened to cut federal funding if the schools don't open as soon as possible, for which he faced a lot of criticism.

Read: US: Some Educators Of Color Resist Push For Police-free Schools

Read: Lakhs Of Disabled Students Unable To Cope With Online Education; At Risk Of School Dropout

(Image Credit: AP)