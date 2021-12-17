US Schools Ramp Up Security In Wake Of Anonymous Shooting, Bomb Threats On TikTok

United States schools on Friday announced plans to increase the security in response to posts circulating on TikTok warning of shooting and bomb threats at educational institutes across the country even though officials assured the parents that viral posts had no credibility. As per The Guardian's report, threats on social media had several educators on the edge as they circulated following the deadly school shooting in Michigan. The attack also led to numerous copycat threats to schools in the country.

The media outlet stated that the school officials in states including Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York and Pennsylvania said on Thursday that there would be an increased police presence owing to the viral threats on platforms such as TikTok. Reportedly, the vague and anonymous posts which were seen circulating online warned that several schools would witness shooting and bomb threats.

The Guardian quoted an email from school administrators to parents at Oak Park and River Frost, Illinois, schools saying, “We are writing to inform you and not alarm you…We have been made aware of a nationwide viral TikTok trend about ‘school shooting and bomb threats for every school in the USA even elementary’ on Friday, December 17.” The administrators also said that local police departments would increase their presence around the schools “out of an abundance of caution”.

Twitter, TikTok say they are working with police

In their own part, Twitter and TikTok reportedly assured that they are working with law enforcement to investigate the anonymous threats. The media outlet stated that the statement by social media platforms said, “We handle even rumoured threats with utmost seriousness…which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

Meanwhile, some of the districts even announced plans to shut down the school buildings on Friday including one in northern California, as per the report. Gilroy High School in California said that they had found the threats on social media to be incredible. However, the school added that the authorities decided to postpone the final exams scheduled on Friday to January out of an abundance of caution. Its principal Greg Kapaku reportedly said in a message to parents, “Making the decision to cancel classes tomorrow has not been an easy one.”

(IMAGE: Unsplash)