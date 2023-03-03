US Scientist Discovers 'super-rare' Lacewing From Jurassic Period At Arkansas Walmart

A university researcher claimed that he found an unusual bug at a Walmart in the United States that he mistook for something else for a number of years before learning that it was actually a specimen from the era of dinosaurs which was the Jurassic period.

Michael Skvarla discovered the odd and sizable bug in 2012 while routinely purchasing milk at an Arkansas Walmart, according to a press release from Penn State University. The bug had wings that were over two inches wide. Years later, Skvarla realised the bug was a "super-rare" enormous lacewing from the Jurassic period. At first, he thought the bug was an antlion. He is currently the director of Penn State University's Insect Identification Lab.

Accidental Discovery

The discovery was made when Skvarla displayed the beetle to pupils in an online lecture. According to his research, the insect hasn't been spotted in eastern North America in fifty years. The insect's large wingspan was the tip-off that allowed the university scientist and his students to recognise what they had discovered, he disclosed.

"We were watching what Dr. Skvarla saw under his microscope and he's talking about the features and then just kinda stops," Codey Mathis, a doctoral candidate in entomology at Penn State, said. "We all realized together that the insect was not what it was labeled and was in fact a super-rare giant lacewing. I still remember the feeling. It was so gratifying to know that the excitement doesn't dim, the wonder isn't lost. Here we were making a true discovery in the middle of an online lab course," Mathis added.

'It is possible that the remnant population of this insect still exist today', says Skvarla

According to the press release, Skvarla and other specialists later examined the insect's genetic DNA to determine that it was a Polystoechotes punctata, or enormous lacewing. Giant lacewings have been sighted from Alaska to Panama, although the eastern section of the continent hasn't seen them in fifty years, according to extensive collecting records for the species.

It is still unknown how the bug wound up in Arkansas after it was thought to have vanished from the whole region, according to Skvarla. He did add, though, that it's possible that remnant populations of this massive insect from the Cretaceous period still exist today. His specimen indicated that "a unique, surviving eastern population of gigantic lacewings that eluded discovery and extermination" existed.

The researcher is now optimistic that his finding could lead to other things. According to him, there are still a tonne more bug discoveries to be made, even in routine circumstances.