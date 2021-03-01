US: Scott County Health Department Set To Host One-day Vaccination Clinic On March 3

The United States’ Scott County Health Department will be hosting a one-day vaccination clinic on March 3 for individuals in Phase 1B, age 65 and over. According to a press release, the Iowa Department of Public Health has allocated 1,170 additional Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the Scott County Health Department and the extra doses are allocated for Phase 1B. The officials informed that the clinic will take place at NorthPark Mall at the former Sears department store and the registration will be available on March 1 at 10am (local time) at https://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov.

The Scott County authorities have informed that the registration will only be available through the link. They added that the second dose for this clinic will then be given three weeks later for those who receive their first dose at the clinic. Further, in a statement, the Scott County Health Department welcomed the opportunity to bring the additional vaccine and it administered quickly.

The officials said, “While Scott County’s process for vaccinating the 65+ population is through vaccine administered by our 3 major health systems – Genesis, UnityPoint Health – Trinity, and Community Health Care, Inc. – we welcomed this opportunity to bring additional vaccine into the community and get it administered quickly”.

The statement further read, “This one-time vaccination opportunity is taking place in addition to vaccination appointments being scheduled through Scott County’s 3 health systems, the process established through CASI, and through federal/state vaccine being administered through a limited number of local pharmacies”.

Fauci urges not to delay getting inoculated

Meanwhile, the United States currently has three vaccine options, which has helped in speeding up the inoculation process. On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to US President Joe Biden even said if he weren't vaccinated, he would take any of the three vaccines available at the moment, reasserting the safety and efficacy of all anti-COVID-19 drugs approved in the country. Fauci, while talking to CNN, urged Americans to not delay getting inoculated and take any of the three COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible. Fauci's comment comes a day after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted EUA to Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine.

