US SEC Investigates Tesla CEO Elon Musk & His Brother Kimbal For Insider Trading: Report

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating whether recent stock sales by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk violated insider trading rules. The Securities and Exchange Commission began its investigation into the Musk brothers after Kimbal Musk in November 2021 sold 88,500 shares of Tesla for $108 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. The decision was taken by Kimbal Musk just a day before Elon Musk in a Twitter poll asked his followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares.

Elon Musk in a Tweet said, "Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock." He further asked his followers if they support his decision and told them to respond in a yes or no and further mentioned that he will abide by the result of the poll. In the poll, 57.9% of people supported his decision while 42.1% voted "no". Musk framed the potential sale of his shares as a means to pay taxes. Reportedly, Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares one day before his brother Elon Musk tweeted the poll. The sale of stocks has prompted the investigators to question whether Elon Musk told his brother about the timing of his sales before Kimbal Musk sold his shares on November 5.

Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla

It is to mention here that Kimbal serves on the board of directors at Elon Musk's companies Tesla and SpaceX, however, his main business is in the restaurant industry. The shares sold by Kimbal Musk might have potentially violated restrictions that do not permit employees or board members to trade information that is not available to the public, The Wall Street Journal reported. The security filings have revealed that Kimbal Musk has avoided any consequences for insider trading so far by 10b5-1. Under the 10b5-1 plan, people in the stock market can sell a predetermined number of shares at predetermined times.

SEC issues subpoena seeking information

The regulatory filings have revealed that Kimbal Musk has made over 40 sales under the 10b5-1 plan since 2011. However, the Security and Exchange Commission has not received any information regarding sales made by Kimbal Musk using 10b5-1 in November. After 10 days of Elon Musk's Twitter poll, the SEC issued a subpoena seeking information related to financial data. A lawyer for Tesla in a letter last week insisted that SEC was "harassing" Elon Musk and his company by launching the investigation.

(Image: AP)