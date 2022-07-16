US Secret Service Dismisses Accusations Of Deleting Messages Related To January 6 Riot

The US Secret Service on Friday denied allegations of deliberately erasing messages from the day of the Capitol Hill Riot on January 6, 2021. The agency's spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi on Thursday insisted that the officials have offered complete cooperation with the House Select Committee investigating the incidents of the riot. "The Secret Service has been fully cooperating with the OIG in every respect whether it be interviews, documents, emails, or texts," Guglielmi said in a statement.

The agency clarified that, in adherence to protocols of the device-replacement program, the officials had been "resetting mobiles" long before the probing committee asked for the text messages exchanged between officials on the day of the riots. "Deleting messages from particularly January 5 and 6, 2021 was a part of a "pre-planned three-month system migration," the Secret Service spokesman said, adding that the OIG did not request copies of the texts until February 26, 2022. In support of the agency's argument, two sources close to the matter confirmed to Washington Post that the Secret Service, the agency tasked with the protection of the US President and Vice President, began the said "migration process" in January 2021 as a part of its "long pre-planned, agency-wide replacement of staff telephone to improve communication."

Meanwhile, the US Homeland and Security Department, in a letter to the House investigation committee, alleged foul-play in Secret Service erasing the required messages for January 6 investigation. Inspector General Joseph Cuffari claimed that the agency deleted the texts after they requested copies. In response, the Secret Service argued that the Homeland and Security Department was provided with "substantial" chats and documents relating to the day of unprecedented vandalism in Capitol Hill, further claiming that no critical records deemed necessary for investigation were "lost in migration."

Jan 6 probing committee subpoenas Secret Service over alleged 'erasure of chats'

The Select Committee of the US House of Representatives on Friday issued a subpoena to the American Secret Service agency over the alleged destruction of evidence related to an ongoing investigation. According to The Guardian, the investigators possibly suspect "corrupt" action to conceal facts pertaining to the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill. The subpoena reportedly directed the agency to produce the required texts and chats and after-action reports. The chairman of the Select Committee, Congressman Bernie Thompson, noted that given the Secret Service's claims that none of the texts in question were lost, it should be able to table the messages as soon as possible.

The panel reportedly suspects that the texts might not have been lost in the agency's cleansing process, and hopes to obtain paper tails about how the messages came to be "erased". Also, the messages are deemed significant as the agency established particularly for the President's protection on the day of riots prevented Donald Trump from going to Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. The committee believes that it will receive some direction regarding security plans for the day to ascertain the events leading up to the violence.

