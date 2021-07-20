US Secretary Of State Blinken To Visit India Next Week; Focus On Afghanistan Stability

US State Secretary Antony Blinken is set to visit India next week to hold talks with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Blinken is the second official in the Biden-led administration to visit New Delhi in 2021 after US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin had visited his counterpart and called on PM Modi as well.

Purportedly, Blinken's visit is anticipated to focus on the ongoing power crisis, the shift of reigns and grave violence in Afghanistan as both India and the US are major stakeholders in the peace and stability of the war-torn State. The two leaders are said to deliberate on Indo-Pacific cooperation and stability while the Biden-led administration is keen to host QUAD in-person leadership meet later this year.

Basis the pandemic situation, PM Modi will visit Washington. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD, also known as the QUAD) is an informal strategic dialogue between the US, Japan, Australia, and India that is maintained by talks between member countries.

Previously, EAM Jaishankar and Blinken have met each other thrice; first at the G7 foreign ministers' summit in London, then during EAM's bilateral visit to the US and their latest rendezvous was on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' conclave in Italy.

India & US major stakeholders in peace & stability of Afghanistan

Assuredly, the situation in Afghanistan remains a predicament because of Taliban-infused violence is on the surge as the military organisation is in a constant trying to make territorial gains in the State. Currently waging war within the country, the Taliban is gaining more ground and is resorting to widespread violence to expand its influence across the country.

Amounting validation to Afghanistan, recently, the US had stated that it would continue to solicit strong support for the Afghan peace process. The affirmation from the Joe Biden-led administration holds significant relevance during a period when the US has pledged to withdraw to pull out US armed forces and NATO troops ending Washington's 18-year long war with the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks. The ongoing power crisis in Afghanistan is particularly volatile given the shift of reigns as US and NATO forces prepare to exit. The radical movement ignited territorial advances and the Taliban is deemed to have captured large rural areas in northern Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has been reaching out to its key allies in seeking support to strengthen its security forces. One of the reasons for Afghanistan and India's close ties is due to the latter's massive investment in Afghanistan. India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. India, a close ally of Afghanistan, has provided it with at least five military helicopters amid the unrest. It has already invested nearly USD 3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country. India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.