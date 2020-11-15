US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Extends Diwali Wishes; Follows Numerous Heads Of State

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to those celebrating the festival of lights. He took to his official Twitter account as he shared an image of beautiful lit diyas and rangoli. “Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the victory of light over darkness. May you have a joyous Festival of Lights!”, Pompeo wrote in the caption.

Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the victory of light over darkness. May you have a joyous Festival of Lights! pic.twitter.com/KyV7y9Nc0q — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 14, 2020

World leaders extend wishes on Diwali

Not only Pompeo but other leaders also extended their Diwali wishes. The United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, expressed his “respect” for the way British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have "gone out of their way” to help others during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Johnson took to his Twitter and shared a video in which he can be seen lighting a lamp. “Namaste and Happy Diwali everybody”, says Johnson in the beginning of the video.

In the video, Johnson adds, “Millions of lamps are once again being lit as a spectacular joyful festival of Diwali is here. And of course, I knew that this year, as with so many other events, Diwali is not going to be the same. People across this country are making huge sacrifices, your lives have been put on hold, I know, your work and businesses have been disrupted. Let's all take comfort from the meaning at the heart of this fantastic festival, and that the many millions of Diwali lights all over the world shine through the darkness as beacons of hope for a better future”.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video where he is wishing Diwali to people. “Happy Diwali! I know celebrations will look different this year, but the message at the heart of the day - that light, hope, and knowledge will always triumph over darkness, evil, and ignorance - remains the same, and it has never been more important”, he wrote in the caption. He also released an official statement on Diwali. On Friday, November 13, Trudeau participated in a virtual version of the annual Diwali celebrations as he lit up a lamp from his office in Parliament Hill. He also made a tweet saying “Diwali reminds us that truth, light, and goodness will always prevail. To celebrate that hopeful message and mark this important festival, I joined a virtual celebration earlier this evening. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating”.

(Image Credits: AP)