US: Security Tape Shows Kenosha Cop Using Outlawed Chokehold On Female Student

In the United States' Wisconsin city Kenosha, school authorities have released a security tape showing an off-duty cop placing his knee on a 12-year-old girl's neck to restrain her during a lunchtime brawl. According to The Associated Press, on Friday, the Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) had shared the censored video of the March 4 incident. Officer Shawn Guetschow of Kenosha is seen interfering in the incident and scuffling with the girl before falling on the ground and banging his head on a table.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the incident took place at Lincoln Middle School. Further, in response to a request from the girl's father, Jerrel Perez, KUSD has released the video. Guetschow, who worked as a security guard at the middle school, was seen to be pressing the girl's head into the ground and applying pressure on her neck with his knee for almost a minute before handcuffing her and escorting her out of the cafeteria.

The kind of restraint Guetschow used forbidden for Wisconsin law enforcement personnel

Furthermore, the kind of restraint Guetschow used was forbidden for Wisconsin law enforcement personnel last year which has prompted the girl's father Perez, to demand criminal charges against him. For her injuries, he claimed that his daughter is in therapy and visiting a neurologist, The Associated Press reported.

In addition to this, Perez as well as "activists from Kenosha, Milwaukee, and Chicago" protested outside the school district on Wednesday, when they equated the event to Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and his utilisation knee chokehold restraint when he killed George Floyd, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

George Floyd, an African American man, was murdered in Minneapolis in May 2020, provoking nationwide and international demonstrations for racial justice and against police brutality, The Guardian reported. After the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white cop in August 2020, demonstrations in Kenosha had turned aggressive and violent.

Guetschow had resigned following the incident

Following the incident, Guetschow was first placed on paid leave by the school system. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he had resigned from his part-time security position at the school on Tuesday, March 15. Guetschow claimed in his resignation letter that the school system had failed to assist him and that the incident had put a strain on his family.

The district declined to offer any further information to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, however, Guetschow is still employed by Kenosha police, according to a statement. The statement stated, “We continue our investigation, paying careful attention to the entire scope of the incident. We have no further update at this time”, The Associated Press reported.

