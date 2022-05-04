US Secy Antony Blinken Discusses 'Summit Of The Americas' With Mexico's Foreign Minister

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, May 3, to discuss the preparations for the Summit of the Americas, cooperation between the US and Mexico to address the problem of irregular migration, and the significance of providing a strong, stable, as well as competitive North America.

Taking to Twitter, Blinken expressed gratitude to the Mexican Foreign Secretary for his visit to Washington and appreciated their constructive conversation.

According to the press release from the US Department of State, Blinken stated that the US and Mexico have been working closely together since the beginning of their administration and that they have a long-standing relationship. Further, highlighting the fact that both the nations will soon mark the 200th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Blinken said that they are collaborating closely to address what is an unprecedented migratory crisis in their hemisphere, and claimed that Mexico's participation is crucial.

Blinken also asserted that it is “vital to building, helping to build a better future and better opportunity for people throughout the Americas, which ultimately will have the greatest impact on migration in the longer run”, as per a press release.

Blinken talks about the diplomatic relations between US and Mexico

Secretary of State Blinken further claimed that they have joined together to strengthen North American economic competitiveness, particularly by constructing more robust supply chains and solving other challenges that will benefit both Mexicans and Americans.

Furthermore, preparing for the 'Summit of the Americas', which will take place in Los Angeles very soon, according to Blinken, is one of the tasks but also an opportunity that they would have before them. As per the press release, this will be the first Summit of the Americas which will be hosted in the United States since 1994.

Underlining the Summit, Antony Blinken said that the US and Mexico will build and share a robust agenda with all of their partners, with the ultimate objective of showcasing that their democracies can deliver efficiently for their people.

Apart from Blinken, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard also noted that they see the upcoming summit as a great opportunity to express their visions for the future and begin to collaborate not just with North America, with whom they currently have strong relations but also with the rest of America, as per the release.

This meeting between Blinken and Ebrard came after US President Joe Biden met his Mexican colleague Andrés Manuel López Obrador virtually on Friday, April 29.

Biden holds talks with Mexican President

Biden stated on Twitter about his meeting with President López Obrador, “We discussed the importance of working together across our broad and deep agenda — including competitiveness, regional growth, and humane and effective efforts to reduce irregular migration.”

Additionally, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated that most of the conversation centred around migration. According to a press briefing from the White House, she went on to add that the discussion was also about continued work on collaboration, economic coordination, and attempts to prevent migration to the border.

