US Secy Blinken Announces Visa Limitations On Belarusian Nationals Under 'Khashoggi Ban'

Multiple Belarusian nationals will face visa limitations as a result of their suspected involvement in significant counter-dissident actions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a press release issued on February 3. However, the US Department of State has refused to reveal the names of Belarusians who will be affected by the new visa restrictions.

"The Department of State is imposing visa restrictions on Belarusian nationals under the 'Khashoggi Ban,' a tool the Administration announced last year to counter transnational repression. Today’s actions target multiple Belarusian nationals for their involvement in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activity," Blinken said on Thursday.

'We stand in solidarity with Ms Tsimanouskaya': Blinken

This measure, according to Blinken, is the latest in the US administration's response to the suppression of journalists, activists, and dissidents. During last year's summer Olympics in Tokyo, Belarusian Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was involved in a controversy, according to the US Secretary.In August 2021, Timanovskaya was scheduled to compete in the women's 100 metre and 200 metre relays at the Tokyo Olympic Games. She was forced to withdraw from the Olympics as Belarusian sports officials entered her in the 4x400m relay against her will. Belarus expressed concern about her mental health, but Timanovskaya said that the authorities attempted to send her back to hide their bad performance, according to various media reports.

“We stand in solidarity with Ms Tsimanouskaya and all others who have experienced the regime’s attempts to silence criticism,” Blinken said.

Blinken demands Minsk release of all political detainees

Tensions between Russia and the United States are high over a possible invasion of Ukraine, with NATO reporting a large deployment of Russian military forces into Belarus in recent days. A Ryanair jet was forced to land in Minsk, Belarus's capital, in May after controllers reported a bomb threat. A Belarusian dissident journalist on board the plane was detained, along with his female partner, once it landed. Belarus accused the West of exploiting the incident to destabilise Lukashenko.

Blinken demanded that Minsk immediately release all political detainees and engage in real guided discussion with the democratic opposition and civic society, on February 3. The call comes after the United States cautioned Chinese companies that attempting to circumvent any export limits imposed on Moscow in the case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine would result in sanctions. Western countries have warned that if Russia invades Ukraine, sanctions will be imposed, and Washington has stated that it is prepared to apply both financial and export controls.

